Nasscom Foundation, Applied Materials team up for STEM labs in Karnataka govt schools

Nasscom Foundation, in partnership with Applied Materials India, has established seven STEM labs in government schools across Malur, Kolar district, in Karnataka. The newly-established STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) labs will enable students to explore physics concepts, engineering principles, innovation and design thinking, robotics, programming and mathematics in a practical and engaging way, according to a release.

Each lab has been equipped with robotics kits, DIY experiment kits, table-top models, science and mathematics tools, and other learning materials that enable students to connect theoretical lessons with real-world applications.

The strategic initiative aims to advance equitable education and foster innovation, the release said.

''By strengthening digital access and experiential learning for students in classes 8 to 12, the collaboration empowers both students and educators with hands-on exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics,'' it said.

Teachers will get specialised training in modern STEM pedagogy, lab management, and digital tools to bring improvements in teaching quality and student outcomes.

Jyoti Sharma, CEO of Nasscom Foundation, observed that technology skills are becoming a gateway to opportunity in India's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

''Yet, students from underserved communities often lack access to quality STEM learning...By strengthening both student learning and teacher capability, we are nurturing a generation of confident learners and expanding access to quality education and opportunities for youth to explore the world of technology,'' Sharma said.

At the inauguration of the STEM Lab at GJC Girls School, Avi Avula, President, Applied Materials India, exuded confidence that India's next decade of innovation will be built on strong foundations in STEM. ''By expanding equitable, hands-on science and engineering and strengthening teacher capabilities, we're helping students, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 communities, to see themselves as future chip designers, materials scientists, and problem-solvers,'' Avula said.

