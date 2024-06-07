NPP to Support Pema Khandu Government in Arunachal Pradesh

The National People's Party (NPP) has announced its support for the Pema Khandu government in Arunachal Pradesh, according to a senior party leader's statement on Friday.

Thangwang Wangham, the president of the NPP's Arunachal Pradesh unit, affirmed the party's acceptance of the people's mandate from the recent state Assembly elections.

Led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and allied with the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), NPP will back the Khandu government. 'We accept the mandate given by the people,' Wangham said, ensuring the party's ongoing commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the state's residents.

Wangham, who secured victory in the Longding-Pumao assembly seat, highlighted the party's clear vision for the state, including a focus on regional development with a national perspective.

'We have regional aspirations with a national outlook and will always work for the welfare of the people and the development of the state,' he said.

In the April 19 state assembly elections, the NPP contested 20 seats and won five. Wangham outlined the party's primary areas of focus: development, youth employment, healthcare, education, and tackling the drug menace. He stressed the importance of creating a drug-free society by educating addicts about the harmful effects of narcotics and offering them a second chance at a normal life.

The ruling BJP secured 46 seats in the 60-member assembly while also winning both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, elections for which were held concurrently with the state assembly polls on April 19.

