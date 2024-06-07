BJP's Historic Sweep in Madhya Pradesh: A Game-Changer

The BJP's historic sweep of all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh marked a political milestone, as the party became the first to achieve such a feat in four decades.

A staggering 84% of candidates lost their security deposits, amounting to losses ranging from Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000 each, according to officials.

The BJP dominated with a 59.3% vote share, slightly up from 2019, while Congress saw its vote share drop to 32.4%. Notably, BJP's Shankar Lalwani set a record in Indore with a victory margin of 11,75,092 votes.

