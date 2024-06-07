Left Menu

BJP's Historic Sweep in Madhya Pradesh: A Game-Changer

The BJP achieved a historic victory in Madhya Pradesh, capturing all 29 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. This unprecedented win saw 311 out of 369 candidates losing their security deposits. The BJP's vote share increased to 59.3%, while Congress' share dipped by 2.1% to 32.4%.

The BJP's historic sweep of all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh marked a political milestone, as the party became the first to achieve such a feat in four decades.

A staggering 84% of candidates lost their security deposits, amounting to losses ranging from Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000 each, according to officials.

The BJP dominated with a 59.3% vote share, slightly up from 2019, while Congress saw its vote share drop to 32.4%. Notably, BJP's Shankar Lalwani set a record in Indore with a victory margin of 11,75,092 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

