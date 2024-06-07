Left Menu

PM Modi meets President Murmu, stakes claim to form government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and staked claim to form the government as leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance

PM Modi meets President Murmu, stakes claim to form government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and staked claim to form the government as leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). PM Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party earlier today at a meeting of the constituents of the ruling alliance.

PM Modi will lead third successive NDA government as Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, PM Modi had met former President Ram Nath Kovind. He also met veteran BJP leaders Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their respective residences.

In the meeting of NDA allies held at Samvidhan Sadan, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of 'Modi Modi'. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the copy of the Constitution with his forehead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take the oath for his third successive term in office on June 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

