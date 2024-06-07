Chidambaram Clarifies Congress Stand on EVMs Ahead of 2024 Polls

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram clarified on Friday that his party does not reject Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), emphasizing the need for improvements in the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system. Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram asserted that the Congress manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections does not oppose EVMs.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the opposition's silence regarding EVMs, Chidambaram explained that the Congress recommends an enhancement in the VVPAT system. 'Rather than the slip automatically falling inside the VVPAT box, the voter should receive it, verify it, and then deposit it into the box. This improvement would eliminate doubts about the EVM-VVPAT system,' he stated.

Chidambaram acknowledged that some party members may oppose the EVM system but stressed that this is not the party's official stance. Prime Minister Modi had earlier criticized opposition bloc INDIA for casting suspicions on EVMs, suggesting they intended to incite unrest should the poll results not favor them.

