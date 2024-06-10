Global Political Diary: Key Events and Highlights
This diary outlines key political and general news events from June 10 to July 28, featuring notable visits, meetings, and summits across various countries. Highlights include visits from international leaders, significant anniversaries, and major global conferences. Updates are provided daily, with new events indicated by **.
U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 10
** ANKARA - Defense Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin makes his five-day working visit in Turkiye. (To June 12) ** STOCKHOLM - Foreign Minister of Latvia Baiba Braze will pay a working visit to Sweden to meet with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Tobias Billstrom.
** AMMAN/CAIRO/JERUSALEM/DOHA - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will start his tour of Jordan, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar. (To June 12) ** ROME - Pope Francis visits Rome's town hall, Campidoglio, and is welcomed by Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri – 0700 GMT.
** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev who is in Ankara for discussions on deepening ties between the two countries – 1100 GMT. ** ORADOUR-SUR-GLANE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visit the ghost village of Oradour-sur-Glane in central France – 1000 GMT.
** GENEVA - Omar Zniber, President of the Human Rights Council, holds press conference ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council running from June 18 to July 12 – 0800 GMT. ** NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts a two-day meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS group of nations in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. (To June 11)
** MANILA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. ** MOSCOW - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visits Russia to meet Russian counterpart and attend BRICS+ meeting. (To June 11) GENEVA - ILO, International Labour Conference, 112th session. (to June 14) SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2024 (to June 16) MANILA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits Philippines. (Final day)
BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a board meeting of her Christian democrat party, CDU, and speaks to reporters afterwards - 0900 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Chilean President Gabriel Boric with military honours at Berlin's chancellery - 1330 GMT
NEW YORK, U.S - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to travel to the United States for a working visit to the states of Georgia and New York. (To June 13) CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 11
** BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong will begin his series of introductory visits to Southeast Asian capitals with visits to Brunei and Malaysia. (To June 12) ** ULAANBAATAR - At the invitation of President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith will pay a state visit to Mongolia. (June 12)
** BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a speech at the annual conference of the EU Institute for Security Studies, entitled "Europe's new mission: Securing our citizens against all threats" – 1215 GMT. ** BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font – 0730 GMT.
** RIGA - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics hold press conference ahead of NATO's Eastern Flank Summit, also known as the Bucharest Nine (B9) format – 0630 GMT. ** DILI - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits East Timor, meeting President José Ramos-Horta and other members of the leadership. (To June 12) ASTANA - At the invitation of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will pay state visit to Kazakhstan. (June 13) BERLIN - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Bundestag, Germany's parliament
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen address participants of the Ukraine Recovery Conference - 0800 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy begin bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference - 1000 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speak to reporters at Ukraine Recovery Conference - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 MADRID - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Spain to hold talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (to June 13).
GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 13
** HELSINKI - Finland's president Alexander Stubb will host annual two-day foreign policy talks to discuss with top official's topical matters such as aid to Ukraine and the implications of Finland's NATO membership. (To June 14) ** BRUSSELS - NATO-Ukraine Council meets at the level of Defense Ministers. LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To June 14) NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. - 1200 GMT
MANILA - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visits Manila. – 0330 GMT DODOMA - Tanzania's Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. – 1300 GMT
KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament. BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, JUNE 14 BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy by the invitation of the Rome government.
BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels. SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23) GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 9th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JUNE 17 BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel - 1200 GMT GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 18
CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
PARIS - Argentine President Javier Milei will make his first official visit to France and meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20
GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21
** MADRID - Argentina's President Javier Milei to receive Juan de Mariana Institute award for "an exemplary defence of the ideas of freedom". GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25
LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28
IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF - Iranian President election. Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JUNE 29 MAURITANIA - Mauritanian Presidency Election. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana (to July 4) - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 5 SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2016 (to July 6) - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JULY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 15
BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21 VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27)
VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.
