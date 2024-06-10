Global Political Diary: Key Events and Highlights

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 10

** ANKARA - Defense Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin makes his five-day working visit in Turkiye. (To June 12) ** STOCKHOLM - Foreign Minister of Latvia Baiba Braze will pay a working visit to Sweden to meet with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Tobias Billstrom.

** AMMAN/CAIRO/JERUSALEM/DOHA - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will start his tour of Jordan, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar. (To June 12) ** ROME - Pope Francis visits Rome's town hall, Campidoglio, and is welcomed by Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri – 0700 GMT.

** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev who is in Ankara for discussions on deepening ties between the two countries – 1100 GMT. ** ORADOUR-SUR-GLANE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visit the ghost village of Oradour-sur-Glane in central France – 1000 GMT.

** GENEVA - Omar Zniber, President of the Human Rights Council, holds press conference ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council running from June 18 to July 12 – 0800 GMT. ** NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts a two-day meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS group of nations in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. (To June 11)

** MANILA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. ** MOSCOW - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visits Russia to meet Russian counterpart and attend BRICS+ meeting. (To June 11) GENEVA - ILO, International Labour Conference, 112th session. (to June 14) SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2024 (to June 16) MANILA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits Philippines. (Final day)

BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a board meeting of her Christian democrat party, CDU, and speaks to reporters afterwards - 0900 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Chilean President Gabriel Boric with military honours at Berlin's chancellery - 1330 GMT

NEW YORK, U.S - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to travel to the United States for a working visit to the states of Georgia and New York. (To June 13) CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 11

** BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong will begin his series of introductory visits to Southeast Asian capitals with visits to Brunei and Malaysia. (To June 12) ** ULAANBAATAR - At the invitation of President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith will pay a state visit to Mongolia. (June 12)

** BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a speech at the annual conference of the EU Institute for Security Studies, entitled "Europe's new mission: Securing our citizens against all threats" – 1215 GMT. ** BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font – 0730 GMT.

** RIGA - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics hold press conference ahead of NATO's Eastern Flank Summit, also known as the Bucharest Nine (B9) format – 0630 GMT. ** DILI - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits East Timor, meeting President José Ramos-Horta and other members of the leadership. (To June 12) ASTANA - At the invitation of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will pay state visit to Kazakhstan. (June 13) BERLIN - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Bundestag, Germany's parliament

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen address participants of the Ukraine Recovery Conference - 0800 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy begin bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference - 1000 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speak to reporters at Ukraine Recovery Conference - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 MADRID - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Spain to hold talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (to June 13).

GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 13

** HELSINKI - Finland's president Alexander Stubb will host annual two-day foreign policy talks to discuss with top official's topical matters such as aid to Ukraine and the implications of Finland's NATO membership. (To June 14) ** BRUSSELS - NATO-Ukraine Council meets at the level of Defense Ministers. LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To June 14) NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. - 1200 GMT

MANILA - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visits Manila. – 0330 GMT DODOMA - Tanzania's Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. – 1300 GMT

KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament. BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 14 BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy by the invitation of the Rome government.

BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels. SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23) GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 9th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 17 BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel - 1200 GMT GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 18

CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

PARIS - Argentine President Javier Milei will make his first official visit to France and meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20

GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21

** MADRID - Argentina's President Javier Milei to receive Juan de Mariana Institute award for "an exemplary defence of the ideas of freedom". GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF - Iranian President election. Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 MAURITANIA - Mauritanian Presidency Election. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana (to July 4) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 5 SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2016 (to July 6) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 15

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21 VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27)

VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.

