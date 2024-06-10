Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Expresses Discontent Over Cabinet Berth Distribution

Shrirang Barne, a Shiv Sena MP, expressed his disappointment about the lack of a Cabinet berth for his party in the Modi 3.0 government. Despite Shiv Sena winning seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections, they only received a Minister of State position. Barne alleged partiality in the distribution of Cabinet berths.

Shrirang Barne, an MP from Shiv Sena, voiced his dissatisfaction over the party's exclusion from Cabinet posts in the newly established Modi 3.0 government. Addressing the media on Monday, Barne alleged unequal treatment as Shiv Sena, which won seven seats, was only allocated a Minister of State position despite other smaller parties securing Cabinet roles.

Shiv Sena's Leader in Lok Sabha, Shrikant Shinde, clarified that the party supports the BJP-led government without any conditions or power negotiations, valuing ideological alignment over political gain.

Barne highlighted the party's longstanding alliance with BJP and the recent power shift in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde as reasons deserving of more prominent representation in the Cabinet. He called for equitable treatment, especially with upcoming assembly elections on the horizon.

