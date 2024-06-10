Left Menu

BSP Sees Marginal Rise in Vote Share Despite No Wins in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not win any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but its vote share increased slightly in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates from several constituencies garnered over one lakh votes. The rise in vote share is attributed to rallies by Mayawati and effective party coordination.

BSP Sees Marginal Rise in Vote Share Despite No Wins in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to secure any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but saw a marginal increase in its vote share in Madhya Pradesh. Data from the Election Commission revealed a rise from 2.38% in 2019 to 3.28% in 2024, signaling a slight boost for the party.

Despite failing to clinch a seat, BSP candidates performed notably in several constituencies. Ramesh Garg and Narayan Tripathi, contesting from Morena and Satna, secured 1,79,669 and 1,85,618 votes respectively, suggesting significant support.

Party chief Ramakant Pippal credited the increase to Mayawati's rallies and better coordination among party units. Historical data shows BSP's fluctuating vote share in previous elections, yet the slight uptick in 2024 highlights its persistent presence in Madhya Pradesh's political landscape.

