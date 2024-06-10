BSP Sees Marginal Rise in Vote Share Despite No Wins in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to secure any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but saw a marginal increase in its vote share in Madhya Pradesh. Data from the Election Commission revealed a rise from 2.38% in 2019 to 3.28% in 2024, signaling a slight boost for the party.

Despite failing to clinch a seat, BSP candidates performed notably in several constituencies. Ramesh Garg and Narayan Tripathi, contesting from Morena and Satna, secured 1,79,669 and 1,85,618 votes respectively, suggesting significant support.

Party chief Ramakant Pippal credited the increase to Mayawati's rallies and better coordination among party units. Historical data shows BSP's fluctuating vote share in previous elections, yet the slight uptick in 2024 highlights its persistent presence in Madhya Pradesh's political landscape.

