President Droupadi Murmu Meets South Asian Leaders: Strengthening Regional Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, President Droupadi Murmu hosted Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The leaders deliberated on advancing developmental initiatives that benefit both nations.

Murmu reaffirmed Nepal's priority status under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, highlighting the commitment to fortify unique ties. The discussion spanned various sectors emphasizing cooperation and mutual growth.

Welcoming President Muizzu, Murmu voiced optimism about the Maldives' continued progress under Muizzu's administration despite past strains. The discussions underscored the multifaceted ties and future collaborations between the nations.

