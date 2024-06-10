Left Menu

President Murmu Boosts Ties with Indian Ocean Neighbors

President Droupadi Murmu met with top leaders from Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles to discuss mutual development initiatives. Highlighting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, she reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties. Discussions spanned economic cooperation, security, and capacity-building, aiming to deepen bilateral relations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:10 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday engaged in high-level talks with leaders from Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles, focusing on various development initiatives of mutual interest.

During a meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Murmu underscored Nepal's priority status under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and emphasized the commitment to fostering the unique bilateral relationship between the two nations. They explored avenues to advance developmental projects benefiting both countries, as highlighted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Welcoming Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Murmu expressed confidence in the continued prosperity and development of the Maldives under Muizzu's leadership, despite recent strains in diplomatic ties. She reaffirmed the longstanding multifaceted cooperation between India and Maldives, which includes economic, trade, and capacity-building initiatives.

In discussions with Mauritius President Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Murmu reiterated India's commitment towards maritime partnerships and regional security under Vision SAGAR. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral cooperation and vowed to further deepen their unique partnerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

