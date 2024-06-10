Left Menu

India Welcomes New BRICS Members in Landmark Meeting

India welcomed Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia as new BRICS members at a key meeting hosted by Russia. Diplomat Dammu Ravi led India's delegation in Nizhny Novgorod. The expanded BRICS family marks the first ministerial meeting since the membership expansion in 2023.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:00 IST
India Welcomes New BRICS Members in Landmark Meeting
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a landmark move, India on Monday extended a warm welcome to Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia as they joined the BRICS grouping. These countries' representatives attended their inaugural key meeting, hosted by Russia.

Senior diplomat Dammu Ravi led the Indian delegation at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Nizhny Novgorod, Western Russia. 'A significant meeting in the format of an expanded BRICS family. India wholeheartedly welcomes the new membership,' Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on social media platform X.

This meeting marks the first of its kind since BRICS expanded in 2023, incorporating five new countries alongside the founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in India's Ministry of External Affairs, replaced External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was reappointed only recently and could not attend.

Russia has taken over the year-long chairmanship of BRICS from January 1, 2024. According to Russia's official TASS news agency, the country has planned over 250 events, with the BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024 being the centerpiece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024