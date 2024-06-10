Modi's New Cabinet: Key Ministers Retain Crucial Portfolios

New Delhi: Signalling continuity and stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained key ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar in their high-profile roles in the new government. Shah continues with the Home Ministry, Singh with Defence, Sitharaman with Finance, and Jaishankar with External Affairs.

Notably, the four ministers are vital components of the crucial Cabinet Committee on Security, overseen by the prime minister. In a move reflecting his confidence in seasoned hands, Modi also reappointed former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to oversee the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries, and BJP President J P Nadda to the Health Ministry, a position he formerly held.

Other significant appointments include Nitin Gadkari for Road Transport and Highways, Manohar Lal Khattar for Housing, Urban Affairs, and Power, and Ashwini Vaishnaw who retains Railways and IT and gains Information and Broadcasting. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu allocated portfolios to 72 members on the prime minister's advice, reiterating the administration's trust in continuity and informed governance.

