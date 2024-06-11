US National Security Advisor's Anticipated Visit to India: Reviewing iCET & Strategic Corridors

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is poised to visit India next week to oversee advancements in the ambitious iCET initiative, according to informed sources. This visit will mark Sullivan's first trip to India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive term victory.

Sullivan's agenda includes extensive discussions with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, centering on cooperation under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). These talks were preceded by a congratulatory call from President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Modi.

The visit, likely slated for around June 18, also focuses on reviewing defense collaborations, specifically the GE Aerospace and HAL agreement to produce F414 jet engines for the Indian Air Force, and deliberating on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor amid delays caused by regional conflicts.

