Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Addresses Concerns Over Constitution and Reservations Amid BJP's '400 Paar' Pitch

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed concerns over the apprehensions about changes to the Constitution and removal of reservations following BJP's '400 paar' pitch in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Shinde pointed out that the opposition's false narrative led to losses in Maharashtra. The CACP meeting in Mumbai also discussed these issues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:11 IST
Eknath Shinde Addresses Concerns Over Constitution and Reservations Amid BJP's '400 Paar' Pitch
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has raised alarms over public apprehensions regarding potential changes to the Constitution and the removal of reservations, triggered by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) '400 paar' pitch during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in Mumbai, Shinde stated, "We suffered losses at some places because of the false narrative by the opposition. We also bore the brunt in Maharashtra."

Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena secured seven out of 49 seats in the state, emphasized that people feared 'gadbad' (hanky-panky) issues in the future due to this slogan. The CACP, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, also discussed changes to support prices for select crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024