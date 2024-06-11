Eknath Shinde Addresses Concerns Over Constitution and Reservations Amid BJP's '400 Paar' Pitch
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed concerns over the apprehensions about changes to the Constitution and removal of reservations following BJP's '400 paar' pitch in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Shinde pointed out that the opposition's false narrative led to losses in Maharashtra. The CACP meeting in Mumbai also discussed these issues.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has raised alarms over public apprehensions regarding potential changes to the Constitution and the removal of reservations, triggered by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) '400 paar' pitch during the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a meeting of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in Mumbai, Shinde stated, "We suffered losses at some places because of the false narrative by the opposition. We also bore the brunt in Maharashtra."
Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena secured seven out of 49 seats in the state, emphasized that people feared 'gadbad' (hanky-panky) issues in the future due to this slogan. The CACP, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, also discussed changes to support prices for select crops.
