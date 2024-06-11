Mohan Charan Majhi Set to Lead Odisha as Chief Minister

Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly elected BJP Legislature Party leader in Odisha, met with Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday to stake his claim to form the government in the state. According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, Majhi presented a letter asserting the support of 81 MLAs, comprising 74 BJP legislators and three Independents.

The governor subsequently invited Majhi to form the government. 'The Governor has appointed Shri Mohan Charan Majhi as the Chief Minister. The new Council of Ministers, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers, headed by Shri Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn in at the Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar at 4.55 PM on 12.6.2024,' stated the Raj Bhavan communication.

This appointment marks a significant political development for Odisha, setting the stage for Majhi's administration to address the state's challenges and opportunities.

