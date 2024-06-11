Left Menu

Mohan Charan Majhi Set to Lead Odisha as Chief Minister

Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly elected BJP Legislature Party leader in Odisha, has been appointed as the Chief Minister by Governor Raghubar Das. Majhi, supported by 81 MLAs, will be sworn in along with his new Council of Ministers at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar on June 12, 2024.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:29 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi Set to Lead Odisha as Chief Minister
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly elected BJP Legislature Party leader in Odisha, met with Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday to stake his claim to form the government in the state. According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, Majhi presented a letter asserting the support of 81 MLAs, comprising 74 BJP legislators and three Independents.

The governor subsequently invited Majhi to form the government. 'The Governor has appointed Shri Mohan Charan Majhi as the Chief Minister. The new Council of Ministers, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers, headed by Shri Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn in at the Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar at 4.55 PM on 12.6.2024,' stated the Raj Bhavan communication.

This appointment marks a significant political development for Odisha, setting the stage for Majhi's administration to address the state's challenges and opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024