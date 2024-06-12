Qatar Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, advocates for a ceasefire to end the Gaza conflict. During a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he emphasized the importance of the ceasefire proposal as the best means to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza.
The current proposal for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave is the best way to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel, he added. "We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war", Sheikh Mohammed said during a press conference in Doha with U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken.
