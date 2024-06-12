Pema Khandu to become Arunachal CM for third term: BJP sources

Pema Khandu will become the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, BJP sources said.

Khandu was elected the BJP Legislature Party leader at a meeting here on Wednesday.

BJP's central observers Ravi Sankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh attended the meeting.

Khandu will stake claim to form the government later in the day, sources said.

