Minister of State Rushes to Kuwait for Fire Tragedy Aid

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh travels to Kuwait to aid Indians injured in a devastating fire. The fire killed over 40 people, mostly Indians, with the number expected to rise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed this urgent mission to ensure assistance and early repatriation of mortal remains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:06 IST
Kirti Vardhan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in a devastating fire and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of those killed.

Singh is leaving for Kuwait at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 40 people, the majority of whom were Indians, were killed in the fire in a building housing laborers in southern Kuwait, with officials expecting the number of deceased to rise.

''As directed by PM @narendramodi, MoS for External Affairs @KVSinghMPGonda is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident,'' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Prime Minister Modi described the fire incident as ''saddening'' and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation.

''The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected,'' Modi said on X.

The fire in the Al-Mangaf building was reported to authorities in the Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4.30 am and most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation, according to Kuwaiti media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

