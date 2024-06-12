Left Menu

Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) Finalize Maharashtra Legislative Council Seats Deal

Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have resolved their differences over Maharashtra Legislative Council seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest three out of four seats, while Congress will fight for one. The elections are set for June 26, with results on July 1. Consensus was reached despite initial unilateral candidate announcements by Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:19 IST
In a significant political development, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have finalized their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. This decision comes a day after Congress criticized Uddhav Thackeray for unilaterally announcing his party's candidates.

The biennial elections involve four seats: Mumbai Graduates' constituency, Konkan Graduates' constituency, Mumbai Teachers' constituency, and Nashik Teachers' constituency. Voting will take place on June 26, with results declared on July 1, as the terms of the current members are set to expire in July.

Under the finalized seat-sharing agreement, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest three seats—Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, and Nashik Teachers—while Congress will contest the Konkan Graduates' seat. Despite initial tensions, Thackeray asserted that there were no differences within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

