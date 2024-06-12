Terrorists Under Pressure: Focus Shifts to Jammu, Minister Assures Zero Tolerance

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has highlighted a significant shift in terrorism dynamics, where militants are redirecting their activities from Kashmir to the Jammu region, citing intense pressure in the valley.

After visiting a terror attack victim in Kathua, Singh emphasized the Modi government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. He affirmed that the patriotic nature of Jammu's residents will thwart terrorist efforts.

During the discussion, Singh commended security forces for their swift action in recent operations, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and coordination among security agencies.

