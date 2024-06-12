Left Menu

Terrorists Under Pressure: Focus Shifts to Jammu, Minister Assures Zero Tolerance

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that terrorists shifting focus from Kashmir to Jammu indicates pressure in the valley. Singh assured that the region's nationalistic residents and the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism will prevent their success. He lauded the security forces for their swift action during the recent encounters.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:49 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has highlighted a significant shift in terrorism dynamics, where militants are redirecting their activities from Kashmir to the Jammu region, citing intense pressure in the valley.

After visiting a terror attack victim in Kathua, Singh emphasized the Modi government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. He affirmed that the patriotic nature of Jammu's residents will thwart terrorist efforts.

During the discussion, Singh commended security forces for their swift action in recent operations, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and coordination among security agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

