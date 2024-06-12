NCP Grapples with Onion Crisis Impact on Election Performance
The NCP admitted that agricultural challenges, specifically low onion prices, hurt its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The party highlighted the distancing of minority communities and plans a statewide tour to reconnect with voters.
- Country:
- India
Admitting to significant electoral setbacks, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP acknowledged on Wednesday that the agricultural crisis, especially plummeting onion prices, severely impacted their Lok Sabha election performance. This admission follows Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena's comments on the challenges posed by farmers' unrest during the elections.
NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare stated, 'We recognize that issues related to onion, cotton, and soybean coincided, impacting the party's showing. Additionally, there was a noticeable distancing of minorities, backward classes, and tribals from us in the recent Lok Sabha polls.'
In the latest electoral contest, the Nationalist Congress Party, under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's leadership, secured only one of the four seats it contested. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, led by CM Shinde, triumphed in 7 out of the 15 constituencies it contested. The BJP managed to win 9 out of 28 constituencies.
Tatkare pointed to the differing voter preferences between Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. He revealed Ajit Pawar's plan to embark on a statewide tour post the legislature's monsoon session to re-engage with the electorate.
The statewide tour will commence from the Ahmednagar district on June 19, where Tatkare will meet with party leaders and workers to strategize and reenergize the party base.
