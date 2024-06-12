Left Menu

Russian Forces Unleash Aggression on Kyiv as Global Leaders Convene for Support Strategies

Russian forces launched an extensive aerial attack on Kyiv and other regions in Ukraine, prompting heightened international diplomatic efforts. The Ukrainian air force downed multiple threats, while President Zelenskyy urged for more advanced air defenses from Western allies. Global leaders are discussing ways to bolster Kyiv's defense and curb Russia's aggression.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces unleashed a significant overnight aerial barrage targeting Kyiv and several other Ukrainian regions, officials reported on Wednesday. This aggressive act comes on the eve of pivotal meetings among Ukraine's staunchest allies, who aim to strategize on inhibiting Moscow's war efforts.

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted over two dozen airborne threats, including cruise missiles, a Kinzhal ballistic missile, and Shahed drones. Numerous individuals were reported injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the air force's valiant defense, advocating that with adequate tools, such achievements could become routine. He has repeatedly called for more sophisticated air defense systems from Western partners, with the United States pledging another Patriot missile system, as per officials on Tuesday.

