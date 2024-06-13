Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum on Mexico's Economic Resilience Amid Peso Fluctuations

Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum called the national economy sound despite the peso's recent slide. The currency was down 0.80% to 18.7190 pesos per U.S. dollar after a 10% drop last week. Sheinbaum reassures that these are transient issues and the economy will stabilize.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:13 IST
Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum lauded the national economy as sound on Wednesday, describing the recent slide of the peso currency as a "special moment" that should adjust even as market jitters reign over proposed constitutional reforms.

The peso was down 0.80% to trade at 18.7190 pesos per U.S. dollar during midday trading, after falling 10% last week following Sheinbaum's landslide win on June 2.

"The Mexican economy is solid, these are special moments and it will get adjusted," she told reporters at a press conference.

