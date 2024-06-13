Mexican Lawmakers Ready for Constitutional Reform Modifications
Mexican lawmakers are willing to alter the proposed constitutional reforms promised by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. MORENA party Senate leader Ricardo Monreal confirmed this openness to modifications. The reforms are expected to be sent to Congress later this year.
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:54 IST
Mexican lawmakers are open to modifying the proposed constitutional reforms that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to send to Congress later this year, ruling MORENA party Senate leader Ricardo Monreal said on Wednesday.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Alire Garcia)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement