Historic US-Ukraine Security Pact to Be Signed at G7 Summit, Backed by Frozen Russian Assets

In a landmark move, President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will formalize a bilateral security agreement at the G7 summit in Italy. The agreement, underpinned by up to USD 50 billion derived from frozen Russian assets, signifies resolute support for Ukraine's struggle against Russia.

This initiative comes amid prolonged talks among the G7's wealthy democracies on leveraging over USD 260 billion seized in Russian assets post the 2022 invasion. Despite legal hurdles presented by European officials, the plan intends to channel interest earned on the assets to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

As President Biden heads to Italy, this meeting underscores critical geopolitical commitments, affirming America's and its allies' commitment to Ukraine against Russian aggressions. Reflecting unity, the G7's discussions will cover key topics, including artificial intelligence and China's economic influence, while reiterating steadfast support for Ukraine.

