Left Menu

Historic US-Ukraine Security Pact to Be Signed at G7 Summit, Backed by Frozen Russian Assets

President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to sign a historic bilateral security agreement at the G7 summit in Italy. The agreement, backed by up to USD 50 billion in frozen Russian assets, aims to support Ukraine's fight against Russia. The G7 nations plan to utilize interest earned on these assets to aid Ukraine, amidst legal resistance from European officials.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 13-06-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 03:19 IST
Historic US-Ukraine Security Pact to Be Signed at G7 Summit, Backed by Frozen Russian Assets
president Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a landmark move, President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will formalize a bilateral security agreement at the G7 summit in Italy. The agreement, underpinned by up to USD 50 billion derived from frozen Russian assets, signifies resolute support for Ukraine's struggle against Russia.

This initiative comes amid prolonged talks among the G7's wealthy democracies on leveraging over USD 260 billion seized in Russian assets post the 2022 invasion. Despite legal hurdles presented by European officials, the plan intends to channel interest earned on the assets to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

As President Biden heads to Italy, this meeting underscores critical geopolitical commitments, affirming America's and its allies' commitment to Ukraine against Russian aggressions. Reflecting unity, the G7's discussions will cover key topics, including artificial intelligence and China's economic influence, while reiterating steadfast support for Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024