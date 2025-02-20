Left Menu

Prospects of Peace: A Ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict?

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence head, Kyrylo Budanov, suggests a possible ceasefire in the conflict with Russia might occur this year. Though many Ukrainian officials are skeptical, recent diplomatic efforts involving Donald Trump have sparked concerns about potential outcomes that might not align with Europe's security interests.

Amidst ongoing tensions, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has expressed optimism about a possible ceasefire with Russia within the year. Speaking in a YouTube interview, Budanov suggested that many components necessary for peace were falling into place.

Despite this, Ukrainian officials remain skeptical, cautioning that a ceasefire might merely grant Russia the time to regroup and reinforce, paving the way for further instability. Budanov himself acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding the duration and impact of such an agreement.

The prospect of a ceasefire gained momentum following Donald Trump's return to the White House and his diplomatic engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This development has raised alarms across Europe, where leaders fear a peace settlement might neglect regional security and embolden Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

