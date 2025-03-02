Left Menu

Tragedy at the Border: Civilian Toll in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, 652 civilians have died due to Ukrainian attacks on Russian border regions. The conflict, ignited by Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago, has resulted in significant casualties, challenged claims of civilian safety, and continued humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 08:48 IST
In a startling revelation, Russia's Investigative Committee has reported that 652 civilians have been killed by Ukrainian military actions along the border regions, as announced to the TASS news agency. Among the casualties were 23 children, according to Alexander Bastrykin, who oversees the committee.

Bastrykin further confirmed that nearly 3,000 individuals have sustained injuries as the conflict has escalated. Despite these figures, both Ukraine and Russia continue to refute claims of targeting non-combatants during military operations.

The Ukraine-Russia war, which began with a full-scale invasion by Russia three years ago, has taken a severe human toll. While both nations exchange blame, the stark reality is that countless civilians, primarily Ukrainian, have perished in this protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

