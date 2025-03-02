In a startling revelation, Russia's Investigative Committee has reported that 652 civilians have been killed by Ukrainian military actions along the border regions, as announced to the TASS news agency. Among the casualties were 23 children, according to Alexander Bastrykin, who oversees the committee.

Bastrykin further confirmed that nearly 3,000 individuals have sustained injuries as the conflict has escalated. Despite these figures, both Ukraine and Russia continue to refute claims of targeting non-combatants during military operations.

The Ukraine-Russia war, which began with a full-scale invasion by Russia three years ago, has taken a severe human toll. While both nations exchange blame, the stark reality is that countless civilians, primarily Ukrainian, have perished in this protracted conflict.

