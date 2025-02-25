Left Menu

G7 Divided: Canada's Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Canada is in discussions with G7 nations about a joint statement on the Ukraine-Russia war's third anniversary. Disagreements are evident, particularly with the U.S. over a U.N. resolution. Canada, set to hold G7 presidency in 2025, leads conversations despite differences with Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 25-02-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 03:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

On the eve of the third anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Group of Seven (G7) nations remain in deliberation over issuing a joint statement. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly indicated ongoing discussions, highlighting a division with Washington on how to address the conflict at the United Nations.

Joly, during a virtual briefing, affirmed, "We've been working closely with both European and American counterparts, but dialogues are still underway." The Canadian stance reflects dissatisfaction with the U.S.'s attempt to soften the U.N. General Assembly's approach to the conflict.

As Canada prepares to hold the G7 presidency in 2025, this disagreement underscores growing complexities in international diplomacy, with Canada emphasizing the need for a coordinated response despite variances in national policies.

Latest News

