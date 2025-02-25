G7 Divided: Canada's Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

On the eve of the third anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Group of Seven (G7) nations remain in deliberation over issuing a joint statement. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly indicated ongoing discussions, highlighting a division with Washington on how to address the conflict at the United Nations.

Joly, during a virtual briefing, affirmed, "We've been working closely with both European and American counterparts, but dialogues are still underway." The Canadian stance reflects dissatisfaction with the U.S.'s attempt to soften the U.N. General Assembly's approach to the conflict.

As Canada prepares to hold the G7 presidency in 2025, this disagreement underscores growing complexities in international diplomacy, with Canada emphasizing the need for a coordinated response despite variances in national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)