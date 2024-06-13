Sanjay Singh Predicts India's Political Shift Within a Year

In a bold prediction, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has forecasted that the coalition government at the Centre will not endure beyond a year. Singh contends that the INDIA bloc will offer itself as a viable alternative whenever the opportunity arises.

Addressing a party meeting in Noida, Singh appealed to fellow NDA partners such as the TDP, suggesting that if the BJP fails to nominate a leader as the Speaker of Lok Sabha, the INDIA bloc may extend support to them. He vehemently criticized the BJP for incarcerating opposition leaders, including AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal and others. Singh lamented, "You have imprisoned our leaders. This suppressive politics will not be tolerated by the people."

Singh highlighted how BJP's token ministries to allies indicated a weakening coalition, predicting that the current government would not last more than a year. He referenced past failed NDA governments and assured vigilance over political developments. Addressing possibilities of a snap election, he declared that should the NDA government collapse, the INDIA alliance would step in to form a new government.

He argued against the potential designation of a BJP member as Speaker of Lok Sabha, stressing its adverse impacts on the Constitution and smaller parties. Singh further accused the BJP of political manipulation in various states. The meeting, he noted, was aimed at party expansion in Uttar Pradesh, with forthcoming activities lined up for consolidation.

Regarding AAP's electoral performance and current challenges, Singh pointed to reviewing strategies and addressing ongoing issues like water crises in Delhi, urging cooperative politics over blame games.

