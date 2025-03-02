Neos Party's Historic Vote: Will They Join Austria's Coalition Government?

In a pivotal vote, Neos Party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger called on members to back a coalition with Austria's conservatives and social democrats, marking a critical stand for liberal democracy.

Deliberations culminated in Sunday's voting, where two-thirds approval was needed to finalize the alliance, posing potential challenges with a slim parliamentary majority.

The decision comes as Austria prepares for a new government, following the far-right Freedom Party's failure to lead, highlighting the significance of Neos' strategic role in national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)