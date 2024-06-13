"Included woman minister in our cabinet...": Arunachal Pradesh CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that to empower women the state government has included a woman minister in the cabinet, adding that the induction of women in the cabinet acts as a motivation for all the women section. "In PM Modi's last term, he brought the Women Reservation Bill. To empower women, we have included a woman minister in our cabinet. This is the moment of joy. This is a motivation for all the women section. Women play a very important role in our society. In the coming days, the women's role will be important in the government's decision-making. In large numbers, women should also become ministers," Arunachal CM told ANI.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister thanked the people of the state for the overwhelming mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that in the first cabinet meeting the newly formed government deliberated on a 100-day agenda and will focus on education, youth empowerment, tourism and sports. "This will be my third tenure as Chief Minister. In this state and the whole northeast, BJP delivered a lot after coming to power and people trusted us by looking at our work. That's why they elected us for the third time. There is pro-incumbency here. I want to thank the people of the state for electing our government. I also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under PM Modi's vision and leadership the state will move forward. We will witness a lot of development in the state," Arunachal Pradesh CM said.

Pema Khandu assumed charge as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister after taking the oath for the third term consecutive term today. The Parliament last year passed historic legislation to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Lok Sabha passed the Bill in the Parliament's Special Session with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill unanimously with 214 members voting in support and none against. Even as some Opposition members flagged concerns over the delay in implementation of the Bill, the Centre maintained that it would implemented after due process. (ANI)

