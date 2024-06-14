Biden Stands Firm on Hunter's Conviction: No Pardon

U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated on Thursday that he would not pardon his son Hunter, who was convicted this week of lying about his drug use to buy a gun in 2018.

"I will abide by the jury decision" Biden said. "I will not pardon him."

Biden added, "I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter, he has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest, most decent men I know."

