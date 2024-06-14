Biden Stands Firm on Hunter's Conviction: No Pardon
U.S. President Joe Biden firmly stated he will not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who was recently convicted of lying about his drug use to purchase a gun in 2018. Despite the conviction, President Biden expressed pride in Hunter for overcoming his addiction and praised his character and intellect.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:43 IST
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated on Thursday that he would not pardon his son Hunter, who was convicted this week of lying about his drug use to buy a gun in 2018.
"I will abide by the jury decision" Biden said. "I will not pardon him."
Biden added, "I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter, he has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest, most decent men I know."
