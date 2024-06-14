Xi Jinping Assures No Weapon Sales to Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call that China would not sell weapons to Russia. Zelenskiy revealed this information at the G7 summit in Italy during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden. The timing of the call was not disclosed.
