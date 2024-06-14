Left Menu

Xi Jinping Assures No Weapon Sales to Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call that China would not sell weapons to Russia. Zelenskiy revealed this information at the G7 summit in Italy during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden. The timing of the call was not disclosed.

Xi Jinping Assures No Weapon Sales to Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that China would not sell weapons to Russia during a phone conversation between the two men, Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Zelenskiy was speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Italy. He did not specify when the conversation with Xi took place.

