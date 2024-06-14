Xi Jinping Assures No Weapon Sales to Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that China would not sell weapons to Russia during a phone conversation between the two men, Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Zelenskiy was speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Italy. He did not specify when the conversation with Xi took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)