US Hails India's Historic Election, Sidesteps Muslim Representation Issue

The US praised India's latest general elections as the largest electoral exercise in history. However, the State Department refrained from commenting on the lack of Muslim representation in the ruling BJP. The elections, held in seven phases, saw Narendra Modi sworn in for a third term as Prime Minister.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:17 IST
The United States lauded India's recent general elections, describing it as the largest exercise of electoral franchise globally. The State Department, however, dodged questions regarding the absence of Muslim representation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha.

The elections, conducted from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases, culminated in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinching victory. On June 9, Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for an unprecedented third consecutive term.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller commended the Indian elections during a briefing, but emphasized that matters of representation are for the Indian populace to decide. 'Specific results of the election are not something we comment on,' Miller added.

