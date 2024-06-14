Ajit Pawar Denies Rift Over Wife's Rajya Sabha Nomination

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar refuted claims of discord within his party following the nomination of his wife, Sunetra Pawar, for the Rajya Sabha bypoll. Pawar emphasized that the decision was made collectively by the NCP's apex body.

Sunetra Pawar submitted her nomination amid reports that senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was dissatisfied with the move. However, Ajit Pawar clarified that Bhujbal himself had assured him that these reports were unfounded. 'Some people are planting such reports, but they are not true,' Pawar remarked.

Bhujbal, who expressed his desire to contest for a parliamentary seat, acknowledged the decision as a 'collective one.' He highlighted that party affairs do not always unfold as per individual wishes, attributing unmet aspirations to 'destiny or some compulsion.'

