Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Denies Rift Over Wife's Rajya Sabha Nomination

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated that his party's decision to nominate his wife, Sunetra, for the Rajya Sabha bypoll was a collective one, denying any rift with senior colleague Chhagan Bhujbal. Sunetra filed her nomination following the vacancy caused by NCP leader Praful Patel’s election to the Upper House.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:02 IST
Ajit Pawar Denies Rift Over Wife's Rajya Sabha Nomination
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar refuted claims of discord within his party following the nomination of his wife, Sunetra Pawar, for the Rajya Sabha bypoll. Pawar emphasized that the decision was made collectively by the NCP's apex body.

Sunetra Pawar submitted her nomination amid reports that senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was dissatisfied with the move. However, Ajit Pawar clarified that Bhujbal himself had assured him that these reports were unfounded. 'Some people are planting such reports, but they are not true,' Pawar remarked.

Bhujbal, who expressed his desire to contest for a parliamentary seat, acknowledged the decision as a 'collective one.' He highlighted that party affairs do not always unfold as per individual wishes, attributing unmet aspirations to 'destiny or some compulsion.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024