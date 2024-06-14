Left Menu

US Navy Faces Relentless Houthi Attacks Amid Israeli-Hamas Conflict

The US Navy, prepared for decades to confront global powers, now finds itself engaged in intense combat with Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen. This marks the most continuous sea battle since WWII, citing escalating Houthi attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and beyond.

The US Navy, long prepared for potential confrontations with global superpowers, now faces an unexpected and intense battle against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. This engagement has become the most sustained sea combat for the Navy since World War II, officials and experts told The Associated Press.

Since November, the Houthis have targeted more than 50 vessels with drones, missiles, and other weaponry. These attacks have reduced the shipping volume through the vital Red Sea corridor, leading to the Suez Canal.

The Navy's mission to keep international waterways open now contends with nearly daily assaults, exposing US sailors, allies, and commercial ships to increased risks. The ongoing conflict underscores the mounting threat posed by the Houthis' evolving capabilities.

