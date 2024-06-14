Modi and Pope Francis Unite at G7 Summit in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis met with a warm embrace at the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy. Here, they joined other global leaders to delve into pressing issues of our time.

Modi engaged in a light-hearted conversation with the 87-year-old pontiff, who circled the table in a wheelchair, greeting world leaders at the summit venue in Borgo Egnazia.

Addressing the session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, the Pope emphasized, "It is up to each of us to make good use of AI." Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni invited leaders from the G7 and the Global South to engage in these vital discussions.

In a heartwarming moment, Meloni joined Pope Francis as he greeted leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

Modi last met Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace in October 2021, where they spoke on the global pandemic and climate change.

During that meeting, Modi discussed India's ambitious climate initiatives and the milestone of administering a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. His Holiness commended India's efforts in supporting needy nations during the pandemic.

The PMO highlighted that India and the Holy See, the Vatican-based government, have maintained friendly relations since 1948. Home to the second-largest Catholic population in Asia, India is hopeful for a papal visit next year.

