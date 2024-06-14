Left Menu

House Passes 2025 NDAA with Divisive Social Issues

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed its version of the annual defense policy bill, which includes contentious social issues like abortion rights and treatment of transgender service members. The bill authorizes a record $895 billion in spending for the Department of Defense. The Senate Armed Services Committee will now collaborate with the House for a compromise version.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:46 IST
The U.S. House Of Representatives on Friday passed its version of the annual defense policy bill that includes divisive social issues, such as abortion rights and treatment of transgender service members, which threaten to derail the must-pass legislation. The Senate Armed Services Committee will now work with the and House to form a compromise version of the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

This year's House version of the bill, an annual measure that sets policy for the Department of Defense, authorizes a record $895 billion in spending, a 1% increase over last year.

