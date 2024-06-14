CM Yogi takes stock of preparations in Kashi for PM Modi's visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Friday and reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the city. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Friday evening for a two-day visit. During his stay, he reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the city," as per a release.

It is noteworthy that PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on June 18 for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. He will address a public meeting and a Kisan Sammelan in Mehndiganj. In addition, PM Modi will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and participate in the Ganga Aarti. In light of this, the BJP and officials are engrossed in preparations. In this sequence, CM Yogi himself has arrived in Varanasi to review the preparations. First, CM Yogi inspected the Prime Minister's program venue in Mehndiganj, providing necessary instructions to the officials. Subsequently, he held a meeting with officials at the Circuit House to evaluate the ongoing development projects in Varanasi and its neighbouring districts. He further instructed the officials to complete all the development projects in a timely and quality manner.

"The CM's helicopter landed at the proposed venue for PM Modi's public meeting in Mehndiganj, Sevapuri. He reviewed key points related to the PM's security, parking at the venue, public movement, and the routes for leaders. During this time, Divisional Commissioner Kaushalraj Sharma showed the route map of the venue to the Chief Minister and provided detailed information on each point," as per a press release. Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal briefed him on the security perimeter, internal security, and external security. Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department to inspect and repair all roads related to movement.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inspected the helipad at the public meeting venue and instructed the officers to ensure proper barricading arrangements. He also directed the DFO to assign personnel to keep the designated area completely free of animals. During the meeting, BJP District President Hansraj Vishwakarma, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya and former MLA Surendra Narayan Singh 'Audhe' were present. (ANI)

