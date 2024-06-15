Giriraj Singh retorts to Tejashwi Yadav's "law and order problem in Bihar" with "wheelchair" and "child's rattle" jibe

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh in a sharp rebuttal to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's allegations over the poor state of law and order in Bihar and that people from the Yadav community were being targeted, said that "criminals have no caste." Responding to a query on allegations by the former deputy chief minister of the state that crime in Bihar had risen and that Yadav community was being targeted, the Union Minister said, "Criminals and wrongdoers have no caste."

Singh dismissed Yadav's accusations as childish. "Janta ne jin logon ko wheelchair mein baithakar ke jhunjhuna de diye (those whom the public had relegated to a wheelchair and handed a rattle) Singh said. Incidentally, Tejashwi Yadav who battled a debilitating backache during the recent Lok Sabha elections used a wheelchair to campaign for the INDIA alliance.

Taking to X, Yadav had posted , "In the NDA government of Bihar, government criminals have only one worry and fear that their pistols and guns may run out of bullets while committing a crime under government protection. These are only the incidents of murders committed by shooting. These do not include incidents of firing and bombing in which people somehow survived and are undergoing treatment." The RJD leader also posted, "A few hours of horrifying glimpses of the artificial mangal raj of the double engine government in Bihar. There is no value for human life in Bihar. Government criminals are shooting anyone, whenever and wherever they want. The government, including the Chief Minister, has done nothing... criminals are being protected by the government."

Tejashwi Yadav had on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led National Democratic central government, alleging that whether the BJP is in power at the Centre or in state, paper leaks are "inevitable". Responding to this, Giriraj Singh said, that his colleague in the Education Ministry, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has already clarified it to the country. Pradhan on Friday assured students that a transparent process will be followed and they should not worry.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Patna today, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inducted eight ministers from Bihar into the central government and the government will take a desion on increasing employment opportunities in the State. "For the development of Bihar, eight MPs from Bihar have been made Ministers by PM Modi. The Department of Textiles provides the second-most employment opportunities after the Agriculture Department. The whole team has arrived from Delhi. After exploring possibilities, a discussion will be done on employment opportunities in Bihar."

Singh, further also took a jibe at the Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the government has been formed by mistake and said that the BJP has won more seats than the total INDIA bloc. "Rahul Gandhi tried to defeat the NDA for the third time. Congress could not cross 99 mark. BJP has won more seats than the total INDIA bloc."

In Bihar, BJP-led NDA won 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats respectively. (ANI)

