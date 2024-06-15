Swedish PM says Swedes detained in Iran now on their way home
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Saturday two Swedes that were detained in Iran, Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi, were on their way back to Sweden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Sweden
- Ulf Kristersson
- Swedish
- Johan Floderus
- Saeed Azizi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ali Larijani Registers for Iran Presidential Race Amidst Political and Social Tensions
UN Condemns Violence, Threats Against Persian Language Media Iran International
Assad's Condolences Amidst Iran's Political and Regional Turmoil
Missing NEET Aspirant’s Cross-Country Journey Ends in Goa
Zelenskiy Strengthens Ties with Sweden: Air Defense and Weapons Production on Agenda