Governor, CM greet 'Yuva Puraskar' and 'Bal Sahitya Puraskar' winners from TN

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday extended their wishes to Lokesh Raghuraman and Yuma Vasuki on bagging the Sahitya Akademi's prestigious ''Yuva Puraskar'' and ''Bal Sahitya Puraskar'' 2024 awards, respectively.

The Sahitya Akademi announced the winners of Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar for 2024.

Lokesh Raghuraman for his book ''Vishnu Vandhaar'' has been selected for the Yuva Puraskar award, while Yuva Vasuki for his work ''Thanviyin Pirandhanal'' has been selected for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar from Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Governor Ravi said, ''Heartiest Congratulations to Thiru Lokesh Raghuraman on winning the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2024 for his book titled 'Vishnu Vandhaar' and to Yuma Vasuki on winning Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his book Thanviyin Pirandhanal.'' ''These prestigious awards are a testament to their exceptional contributions to Tamil literature, enriching our literary heritage.'' Ravi said.

Chief Minister Stalin hailed the winners, stating that the awards are a recognition of their meritorious work.

''I congratulate Yuma Vasuki for winning the Bal Sahitya Puraskar award. He has been leaving his unique mark in short essays and novels. I also extend my best wishes to Lokesh Raghuraman for winning the Yuva Puraskar for his book Vishnu Vandhaar,'' Stalin said in a social media post.

