Dhankhar to inaugurate 'Prerna Sthal' on Sunday

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Sunday inaugurate 'Prerna Sthal', which will house all statues of freedom fighters and other leaders that were earlier placed at different places in the Parliament complex.

An official statement said all members of Parliament have been invited to the event where the outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries will also be present.

While the Congress has criticised the decision to remove the statues from their existing place, the Lok Sabha secretariat has said their placements at different places made it difficult for visitors to see them properly.

''The 'Prerna Sthal' has been constructed so that the dignitaries and other visitors coming to Parliament House Complex could conveniently see and pay tributes at these statues in one place.

''An action plan has been made to make the life stories and messages of these great Indians available to the visitors through new technology,'' it said.

The Congress has claimed that the idea behind relocating the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji among others is to ensure that they are not in a prominent place where MPs could conduct peaceful and democratic protests.

The Lok Sabha secretariat said it may be recalled that even before this, during the construction work of the new Parliament Building, the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Motilal Nehru and Chaudhary Devi Lal were shifted to other places in the complex.

Lawns and gardens have been laid around the statues at 'Prerna Sthal' to allow visitors to easily pay their tributes to them and also take inspiration from their lives through QR code, it added.

