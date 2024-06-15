Youth should be ambassadors of 'Dr Kalaignar Sports Kit' scheme: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday appealed to the youth to take up sports and become 'ambassadors' of the government under the ambitious ''Dr Kalaignar Sports Kit'' scheme.

The minister for youth welfare and sports development also launched the revamped logo of the state-government run Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in the presence of his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials on the occasion.

Aimed at giving an impetus to youth and students in rural areas to take up sports, the state government launched the Dr Kalaignar Sports Kit Scheme in February in Madurai and was later extended to the panchayats of Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts.

After flagging off the trucks containing the sports kits to 265 panchayats in the district, Udhayanidhi said each and every student taking up sports were 'ambassadors' of the government through the scheme.

He noted that there were many schemes launched by the DMK government under the name ''Dr Kalaignar'' (referring to party patriarch and the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) but the ''Dr Kalaignar Sports Kit scheme'' was the only scheme aimed at benefitting the youth interested in pursuing sports.

Udhayanidhi recalled that the Tiruppur district is not only famous for textiles but also known for sports, as it is home to athletes Tharun and Praveena, also hailing from the district.

Tharun took part in the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and has won several medals, while athlete Praveena, also hailing from the district, bagged the gold medal in triple jump at the Khelo India Youth Games 2024, held in January.

''These two sports personalities have made Tiruppur proud through their achievements,'' he said and added Tamil Nadu ranked second by securing 38 gold, 21 silver and 39 bronze in the Khelo India Youth Games 2024.

''I am sure in the next edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, Tamil Nadu will secure first rank,'' he added.

