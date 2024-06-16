Canada to Host Foreign Ministers Summit on Ukraine's Humanitarian Crisis
Canada plans to host a gathering of foreign ministers to address the humanitarian impacts of the ongoing war in Ukraine. This announcement was made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Switzerland summit focused on creating a pathway to peace in Ukraine alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other leaders.
Reuters
Canada plans to host a gathering of foreign ministers in the coming months to advance work on the human cost of the war in Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.
Trudeau was speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other leaders at a summit hosted by Switzerland aimed at creating a pathway towards peace in Ukraine.
