EVM Tampering Claims Ignite Political Firestorm
A political controversy has erupted over allegations of EVM tampering in Mumbai, with opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi raising concerns. The returning officer denied the claims, calling them 'false news.' The BJP demanded action against those spreading the alleged misinformation, fueling a heated debate over EVM reliability.
A political controversy erupted on Sunday over new allegations of EVM tampering. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, cited a report accusing a Shiv Sena candidate in Mumbai North West of using a mobile phone connected to an EVM during vote counting on June 4.
Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer for the constituency, dismissed the report in 'mid-day' newspaper as 'false news,' emphasizing that EVMs are standalone systems with no wireless capabilities. Following her statement, a defamation notice was issued to the publication.
The BJP attacked opposition figures for spreading what they termed lies and called on the Election Commission to prosecute those who amplified the claims. Elon Musk's comments about the dangers of voting machine hacking were also invoked in the debate.
