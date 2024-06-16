Left Menu

EVM Tampering Claims Ignite Political Firestorm

A political controversy has erupted over allegations of EVM tampering in Mumbai, with opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi raising concerns. The returning officer denied the claims, calling them 'false news.' The BJP demanded action against those spreading the alleged misinformation, fueling a heated debate over EVM reliability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:06 IST
EVM Tampering Claims Ignite Political Firestorm
  • Country:
  • India

A political controversy erupted on Sunday over new allegations of EVM tampering. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, cited a report accusing a Shiv Sena candidate in Mumbai North West of using a mobile phone connected to an EVM during vote counting on June 4.

Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer for the constituency, dismissed the report in 'mid-day' newspaper as 'false news,' emphasizing that EVMs are standalone systems with no wireless capabilities. Following her statement, a defamation notice was issued to the publication.

The BJP attacked opposition figures for spreading what they termed lies and called on the Election Commission to prosecute those who amplified the claims. Elon Musk's comments about the dangers of voting machine hacking were also invoked in the debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024