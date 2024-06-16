Pathway to Peace: Ukraine Summit in Switzerland Next Steps
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis suggested a follow-up summit for peace in Ukraine could happen before the U.S. presidential election in November. The location for future talks remains undecided after world leaders gathered at the Buergenstock resort in Switzerland.
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:24 IST
A follow-up summit to this weekend's talks in Switzerland aimed at paving the way for peace in Ukraine is conceivable before the U.S. presidential election in November, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Sunday.
Where the next Ukraine conference could be held was unclear at the conclusion of the summit of world leaders at the Buergenstock resort in central Switzerland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
