Pathway to Peace: Ukraine Summit in Switzerland Next Steps

A follow-up summit to this weekend's talks in Switzerland aimed at paving the way for peace in Ukraine is conceivable before the U.S. presidential election in November, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Sunday.

Where the next Ukraine conference could be held was unclear at the conclusion of the summit of world leaders at the Buergenstock resort in central Switzerland.

