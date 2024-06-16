"I think it is incomplete": Ram Mandir chief priest on NCERT's omission of events in Ayodhya movement

The Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Satyendra Das Maharaj, was dissatisfied with the omission of important events of the Ayodhya movement in the newly revised Class 12 Political Science textbook of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) saying that there are several "shortcomings" in its presentation and it is "incomplete" in its narration. "There are some shortcomings in the NCERT textbook about the Babri Masjid issue. They do not mention how the three-domed structure was removed on December 6, 1992, they are only starting to narrate the issue from November 9, 2019, when the Ayodhya verdict was given," Satyendra Das Maharaj said speaking to ANI.

Notably, NCERT left Babri Masjid out, referring to it only as a "three-dome structure" in its revised Class 12th Political Science textbook. The revision pertains to Chapter 8, 'Recent Developments in Indian Politics'. The Chief Priest pointed out that the narration of the Ayodhya movement starts only from November 9, 2019 when the Supreme Court gave its landmark verdict on the historic case and does not give details about the events on December 6, 1992 (when the Babri Masjid was demolished) or December 22, 1949 when Lord Ram Lalla appeared at the mosque premises.

The Chief Priest said that if such crucial events are not mentioned in the textbook then children cannot get a minimum understanding of the Ayodhya movement. "If they (NCERT) do not mention how on December 22, 1949, Ram Lalla appeared there and His puja started, how can anyone get a minimum understanding of the entire history of the Ayodhya movement? I think it is incomplete. The thought with which the NCERT books are being rewritten is wrong," he said.

NCERT revised its Class XII political science textbook, saying the change reflects the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The final judgement in the Supreme Court was declared on 9 November 2019. The Supreme Court ordered the land to be handed over to a trust to build the Hindu temple. "They (NCERT) should highlight that we are repeatedly saying that after 500 years long struggle we have been successful. If they do not state all these and start from November 9, 2019, when the court gave its verdict then I think it is incomplete," Satyendra Das Maharaj added.

The Chief Priest pointed out that those interested in learning about the Ayodhya movement in detail will only receive half the information and will not get to know about past events that were crucial to the movement. "Those who are keen to know this history will have only half the information. They will not get to know what happened in the past. Neither will they get to know about how Ram Lalla appeared on December 22, 1949 nor how the structure fell off on December 6, 1992. I think it is incomplete. This is not acceptable," he said.

New NCERT textbooks have hit the market with several deletions and changes. The revised Class 12 political science textbook, does not mention the Babri Masjid, but refers to it as a "three-domed structure and has condensed the Ayodhya section from four pages to two. Several critical details present in the previous version have been omitted, including the BJP's Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya, the involvement of kar sevaks, the communal violence following the Babri Masjid's demolition on December 6, 1992, the imposition of President's rule in BJP-governed states, and the BJP's expression of regret regarding the Ayodhya events

The NCERT is revising the curriculum of the school textbooks in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (ANI)

