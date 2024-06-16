Meet and Greet: Odisha CM Reaches Out to 1 Lakh Citizens

Since taking office on June 12, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has engaged directly with nearly one lakh citizens, including women, children, and disabled individuals, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) revealed in a statement.

On Sunday afternoon, Majhi met with numerous individuals, organizations, and government officials at his temporary office. Reflecting on his responsibilities, Majhi told reporters, ''With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, I have been entrusted with the duty to serve and drive the state's development.'' He noted that people were queuing to meet him from 6 AM, despite the formal meeting time being scheduled for 3 PM.

Majhi criticized the previous government for failing to meet development needs, a factor he cited as crucial to the BJP's victory. Emphasizing his ordinary background, he reiterated his dedication to the people of Odisha and promised that the BJP government would undertake development projects over the next five years that would signify progress for the next 50 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)