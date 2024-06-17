From Social Media Stars to European Parliament Members: How Fidias and Alvise Revolutionized Politics

In a remarkable turn of events, Fidias Panayiotou, a 24-year-old YouTuber from Cyprus, and Alvise Perez, a fringe figure from Spain's far right, have secured seats in the European Parliament. Their success is attributed to the strategic use of social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram, harnessing the widespread public disillusionment with traditional political elites.

Fidias, who boasts over 5 million followers across various platforms, secured one in five votes without any political backing or presenting a formal program. Meanwhile, Alvise, who leveraged his online presence to voice concerns about immigration and corruption, won three out of the 61 seats allocated to Spain.

This phenomenon highlights a significant shift towards digital subcultures and direct democracy, with social media enabling a more immediate connection between voters and their elected representatives. Experts suggest this trend is reshaping political landscapes globally, as seen with figures like Donald Trump in the U.S. and Javier Milei in Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)