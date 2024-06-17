Left Menu

From Social Media Stars to European Parliament Members: How Fidias and Alvise Revolutionized Politics

Fidias Panayiotou from Cyprus and Alvise Perez from Spain have transitioned from social media personalities to members of the European Parliament. Leveraging their online influence, they tapped into public discontent with traditional politics, capturing significant votes without formal political experience or party backing. Their success underscores the power of digital platforms in modern politics.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:33 IST
  • Cyprus

In a remarkable turn of events, Fidias Panayiotou, a 24-year-old YouTuber from Cyprus, and Alvise Perez, a fringe figure from Spain's far right, have secured seats in the European Parliament. Their success is attributed to the strategic use of social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram, harnessing the widespread public disillusionment with traditional political elites.

Fidias, who boasts over 5 million followers across various platforms, secured one in five votes without any political backing or presenting a formal program. Meanwhile, Alvise, who leveraged his online presence to voice concerns about immigration and corruption, won three out of the 61 seats allocated to Spain.

This phenomenon highlights a significant shift towards digital subcultures and direct democracy, with social media enabling a more immediate connection between voters and their elected representatives. Experts suggest this trend is reshaping political landscapes globally, as seen with figures like Donald Trump in the U.S. and Javier Milei in Argentina.

